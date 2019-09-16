Montana Farm Bureau announces 2020 ‘Ag in Color’ Drawing Contest

The Montana Farm Bureau Federation announces its ‘Ag in Color’ Drawing Contest, part of their Montana Youth (MY) Agriculture Literacy program. This well-established drawing contest is now open for 2020. Ag in Color’ drawing contest consists of seven entry categories and is designated for students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

Entry categories include areas specific to Montana Agriculture:

Kindergarten – Farm Animals in Montana

Grade 1 – Grown in Montana

Grade 2 – Grains of Montana

Grade 3 – Cattle of Montana

Grade 4 – Noxious Weeds in Montana

Grade 5 – Safety on Montana’s Farms and Ranches

Grade 6 – Ag-Related Careers in Montana

One winner will be chosen from each category and judges will select one drawing from the winners to receive the “Farm Bureau Proud” designation. Montana Farm Bureau will host the winning artists and their families at an awards luncheon in Helena March 2020. Winners and their families will tour the capitol city and meet with state dignitaries prior to the luncheon.

The ‘Ag in Color’ drawing contest is open to all students and educators across Montana. Entries must be submitted to the County Superintendent who in turn will submit county winners to Montana Farm Bureau for consideration.

Teachers can visit mfbf.org/Programs/MY-AG for educational resources and lesson plans to match each category. For more information, contact Montana Farm Bureau Regional Manager, Rikki Swant, rikkis@mfbf.org, 406-231-4422.

–Montana Farm Bureau