Montana Farm Bureau announces 2025 ACE Leadership Class

BOZEMAN, Montana—The Montana Farm Bureau Federation announces their ACE (Advocate. Communicate. Educate) Leadership Program class for 2025. This is the ACE Leadership Program’s eighth year of empowering Farm Bureau members to become confident and effective leaders in their local communities, for Montana agriculture and for their county Farm Bureaus. The program provides its participants with skills to communicate industry issues and represent Farm Bureau interests at the local, state and national level. ACE successfully does this by focusing on leadership development, engaging local communities and issues advocacy.

“Montana Farm Bureau is committed to developing strong leaders for our rural communities and our state’s number-one industry,” said MFBF ACE Program Co-Coordinator, Sue Ann Streufert. “We have another high-caliber group of leaders in our 2025 ACE Class. We look forward to delivering six seminars packed with the skills these Farm Bureau members need to effectively advocate for agriculture and to become increasingly active in their county Farm Bureaus.”

The year-long program will kick off in January in Bozeman followed by five more seminars across Montana. During these trainings, ACE participants will hear from agriculture advocates, media professionals, communications specialists and policymakers. In between seminars, they’ll also participate in virtual one-on-one coaching with an expert in leadership and personal development.

The 2025 ACE Class

Kayla Christians, Helena

Lauren Kett, Livingston

Riley Larson, Lewistown

Kasydi Lucas, Helena

Amanda Martin, Ulm

Makae Reed, Twin Bridges

Andy Schwab, Billings

Mackenzie Serrano, Dillon

Cody Shick, Choteau

Kim Woodring, Cut Bank

To learn more about the ACE Program, visit: https://mfbf.org/Programs/ACE-Program .

-Montana Farm Bureau Federation