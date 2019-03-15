Montana Farm Bureau announces Washington, D.C. Fly-In

The Montana Farm Bureau Federation is taking applications for the MFBF Fly-In to Washington, D.C. July 10-13. The Fly-In provides an excellent opportunity for its farmer and rancher members to take their voices to Washington, D.C. It's also MFBF's way of rewarding its members for their participation in the policy development process, allowing them to sharpen their skills and take their advocacy to the next level. Attendees will meet with Montana's Congressional Delegation, agency officials, and participate in other meetings as applicable.

The Fly-In applicant must be a voting Century Club member and must be able to demonstrate ways they have engaged in the political process over the past year including attending county Farm Bureau meetings, responding to Action Alerts, contacting elected officials on important issues, testifying on a bill during the Montana Legislative Session and much more. In addition, applicants will be asked to write a persuasive statement about a Federal Level Priority Issue. Trip expenses are covered by MFBF.

"Making the voices of Montana's farmers and ranchers heard on Capitol Hill is one of Montana Farm Bureau's main missions. What better way to do it than take our members there for direct contact with our elected officials and agency staff people?" asked MFBF's Director of National Affairs Nicole Rolf. "I am very excited about this Fly-In to Washington, D.C. this July. I hope all of our voting members will consider applying for this excellent opportunity."

MFBF Vice President Cyndi Johnson, who participated in last year's event, praised the opportunity to apply for the Fly-In. "It's fun to advocate for agriculture, but to be rewarded for that effort with this trip that allows producers to experience this firsthand makes even better advocates. You'll find that the average person in D.C. wants to hear about agriculture. Remember, the world is run by the people who show up."

For an application and more information visit http://mfbf.org/fly-in.

–Montana Farm Bureau Federation