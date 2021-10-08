Montana Farm Bureau Annual Convention features speakers, workshops, adopting new policy

The 102nd Montana Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention is slated for November 8-11 at the DoubleTree and Northern Hotels in Billings. Registration is now open, and members can expect to hear top-notch speakers on various topics, discuss policy for the coming year and enjoy the camaraderie with farmers and ranchers from across the state.

Highlights of the convention include prominent speakers Jay Hill, who will engage members to keep pushing for their way of life; Mike Pearson, who will present an entertaining outlook for the farm markets and global trends impacting these markets; and Frank King, who will illustrate how suicide prevention practices reduce harm as well as facilitate a healthier, more productive, and more profitable farm*. Workshops include a calving seminar with a calving simulator, grazing management decisions following a drought, legacy planning, and building on consumer trust.

The heart of the convention is bringing together voting delegates from county Farm Bureaus to debate and discuss policy for 2022. Each county meets in September to develop policy based on issues of concern; that policy is brought to the state convention for a vote. Some policies will then progress to the American Farm Bureau Convention. The Delegate Session includes the election of officers who will lead the organization moving forward.

The Young Farmer and Rancher Committee will host their meeting as well as the exciting YF&R Discussion Meet. Thanks to participating Polaris dealers, the 2021 MFBF YF&R Discussion Meet winner will receive the keys to a 2021 Polaris Ranger. There are two sessions for the Discussion Meet: the preliminary round and the Final Four.

The convention allows plenty of time to visit the trade show booths, enjoy socials and the awards banquet Wednesday night, and attend the concert with Montana Band, Bucky Beaver and the Ground Grippers at the Pub Station in downtown Billings.

To register, visit http://www.mfbf.org . For more information on the YF&R Discussion Meet, visit https://mfbf.org/Programs/Young-Farmers-Ranchers . Questions: Call the Montana Farm Bureau office, 406-587-3153. Be sure to visit Montana Farm Bureau on Facebook and Instagram.

–Montana Farm Bureau