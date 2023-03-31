Montana Farm Bureau applauds Senate vote on WOTUS; Thanks Montana Senators for their vote

BOZEMAN, Montana—The Montana Farm Bureau applauds the Senate on passage of a Congressional Review Act resolution of disapproval of the Waters of the U.S. Rule (WOTUS.). In the 53-43 roll call, the Senate voted to overturn WOTUS, with Montana Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines voting with the majority.

“We sincerely appreciate that Senator Jon Tester and Senator Steve Daines both voted to repeal this detrimental water policy,” said MFBF President Cyndi Johnson. “This is a critical issue for agriculture in Montana. Several of our MFBF farmer and rancher members, recently visited with both of our Senators in Washington, D.C. letting them know that WOTUS is a flawed rule that does not provide clear rules and would harm agricultural production.”

Johnson, a Conrad wheat producer, noted that farmers and ranchers are committed to protecting the land and water where they grow food and fiber for the country. “We certainly hope that President Biden will listen to the majority vote on this issue and rescind WOTUS.”

