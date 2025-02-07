Montana Farm Bureau: Boots on the hill – legislative update

Week 5 Adding Black Bears to the Livestock Loss Board

This week the Montana Farm Bureau spoke in favor of HB 356: Allow livestock loss reimbursement for black bear predation sponsored by Representative Eric Tilleman (R) HD 23. Adding black bears to the livestock loss board was brought forward at the Cascade Farm Bureau Annual Meeting and was passed by the county members. Predation by black bears has been an ongoing problem for ranchers in the Cascade area and funding had become potentially available through the livestock loss board, a situation that our members needed readily addressed. The idea advanced to the Farm Bureau policy development process and was discussed at the MFBF Annual Convention in November. The discussion brought this issue to the forefront and gave MFBF the opportunity to bring forward legislation.

MFBF found a willing requester for the bill idea. This requester was able to put a bill draft request into legislative services who crafted the bill text. Representative Tilleman then sponsored the bill. During the hearing, it was explained how the addition of the black bear to the livestock loss board will allow ranchers to be compensated for livestock killed by black bears and to receive grant funding for preventive measures to protect livestock from black bears. The livestock loss board provides a critical service to our Farm Bureau members, along with agriculture producers across the state, and adding black bears to the list of predators compensated by the loss board broadens that. By taking preventative measures, we can see a culmination of ag producers and wildlife advocates taking the same stance and easing the burden of coexisting with a state managed species.

The Livestock Loss Board has been financially sound with the additional appropriation in 2019 with a yearly appropriation of $450,000. Claims have an average of approximately $250,000 annually. Additional funds go towards grants for loss prevention. The claims are estimated at approximately $18,000 to go towards compensating for animals taken by black bears.

HB 356 had its hearing in the House Agriculture Committee on Thursday, February 6, and those who testified resounded support for the bill. Cascade County Farm Bureau President Merrill McKamey made the trip to Helena to testify in support of the bill. McKamey had the opportunity to share his real-life experiences with the House Agriculture Committee members explaining how his ranch, as well as his neighbors, have experienced losses of more than 10 ewes/lambs due to black bears. Along with testifying, McKamey was able to answer multiple livestock loss questions for the representatives.

HB 356 passed out of the House Agriculture Committee the same day that it was heard. MFBF will track the bills progress as it works through the passage process.

–Montana Farm Bureau Federation