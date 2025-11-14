Montana Farm Bureau comments on end of government shutdown

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Bozeman—The Montana Farm Bureau commends Congress for ending the 43-day record-breaking government shutdown.

“Montana’s farmers and ranchers are very appreciative of the efforts in Congress this week to bring the government offices and services back to work,” said MFBF Preisdent Cyndi Johnson, a Conrad small grains and pulse crop farmer. “We rely on our USDA offices to administer loans and programs and be available for critical information. In addition, the shutdown ensures Americans maintain access to food assistance programs.”

Positive news for agriculture includes the extension of the U.S. Grain Standards Act and key farm bill programs, as well as authorizing USDA’s 2026 budget. These actions, along with the improvements to farm programs in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, will provide much-needed certainty for farmers as Farm Bureau works with Congress to pass a modernized five-year farm bill.

“The Montana Farm Bureau thanks our senators and representatives for their many votes to pass a clean Continuing Resolution and keep our government open and in business,” said Johnson.

-MFBF