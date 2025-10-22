Montana Farm Bureau Convention in November in Missoula

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

BOZEMAN, MT – The Montana Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) is set to host its 106th Annual Convention from November 17-20, 2025, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Missoula. This year’s convention offers Montana’s farmers and ranchers a critical opportunity to reconnect, gain market-leading insights, and shape the grassroots policy that guides the organization and influences state and national agriculture.

Key highlights of the 2025 program include high-impact keynote speakers who will address the most pressing issues in modern agriculture, including:

Strategies to Demonstrate Agriculture’s Role in the “Make America Healthy Again” movement. Terri Moore, vice president of communications, American Farm Bureau Federation.

Geopolitics and the Future of American Agriculture, offering crucial context for trade and global markets. Speaker: Jacob Shapiro, director of research, The Bespoke Group.

Finding Balance in Modern Agriculture, bridging the gap between the farm and the dinner table. Speaker: Dr. Marissa Hake, DVM, CalfVet.

The event kicks off on Monday, November 17, with the graduation of the ACE leadership class and key meetings for the Women’s Leadership and Promotion & Engagement Committees, followed by an evening social.

Tuesday is dedicated to practical, profit-focused education with workshops covering advanced accounting for farmers and ranchers, exploring lucrative agritourism opportunities in Montana, mastering social media communication to effectively promote agricultural interests and critical updates on current ag policy.

Young farmers and ranchers aged 18-35 are highly encouraged to participate in the 2025/26 Farm Bureau Discussion Meet Tuesday afternoon. This competitive, committee-style event challenges participants to exchange ideas and develop solutions on a pre-determined agricultural topic. The winner will drive away with the keys to a brand-new Polaris Ranger and a trip to the American Farm Bureau Convention Discussion Meet in Anaheim, CA, in January 2026.

Wednesday marks the beginning of the crucial MFBF Voting Delegates Session. This is where the true grassroots process takes center stage, as members discuss, debate, and vote on resolutions that will become the organization’s official policy for the upcoming year.

MFBF President Cyndi Johnson, a wheat farmer from Conrad, stated: “We are looking forward to another outstanding convention where members can learn, visit, and vote. Our convention is a fantastic way for our members to connect with other farmers, ranchers, and agricultural enthusiasts from across the state, share challenges, and find solutions. If you want a voice in the future of Montana agriculture, you can’t afford to miss it.”

The annual evening celebration, featuring a delicious dinner and dancing, has been moved to Tuesday evening at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.

Don’t miss this exciting event. The deadline for registration is November 3. To secure your spot and view the full schedule, please visit mfbf.org or call 406-587-3153 with any questions. For Discussion Meet questions, visit mfbf.org/Programs/Young-Farmers-Ranchers.

-Montana Farm Bureau