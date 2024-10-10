Montana Farm Bureau Convention to feature national speakers, educational workshops and setting grassroots policy

BOZEMAN—The Montana Farm Bureau Federation’s Annual Convention offers workshops, speakers and voting on new policy during the essential delegate session. It will take place November 18-21, 2024, at the DoubleTree and Northern Hotels in downtown Billings.

Speakers include Vance Crowe, a professional communicator and founder of Legacy Interviews, a service that video records life stories to be shared as family history, and Dr. Frank Mitloehner of UC Davis, a nationally acclaimed expert on the misunderstandings about livestock and their effect on climate change. Austin O’Brien from Dakota State University will discuss Artificial Intelligence, what it can and cannot do, and its impact on agriculture.

The convention begins Monday with the Promotion & Education and the Women’s Leadership Committee meetings. The MFBF leadership program, Advocate. Communicate. Educate (ACE), will hold its final class seminar and a graduation luncheon. The convention will kick off with a social allowing members to reconnect with each other and explore the trade show.

Workshops fill the day Tuesday, November 19 with O’Brien covering more about Artificial Intelligence in agriculture, Meat Myth Busters with Sierra Jepsen and navigating the family business transition with Ethan Smith from Pinon Global. Other workshops include water issues, federal lands legal action updates, Alzheimer’s and Dementia Support for farm and ranch families, and creative ways to invite people to join Farm Bureau.

The heart of the convention is bringing together voting delegates from county Farm Bureaus to debate and discuss policy for 2025. Each county meets in September to develop policy based on issues of concern; that policy is brought to the state convention for a vote. Some policies will then progress to the American Farm Bureau Convention. The Delegate Session, slated for November 20-21, includes the election of MFBF officers who will lead the organization in the coming year.

The Young Farmer & Rancher Committee offers two rounds of the YF&R Discussion Meet—the preliminary round and the Final Four—November 19. The Discussion Meet brings together voting members ages 18-35 to discuss agricultural challenges and develop solutions. Thanks to participating Montana Polaris dealers, the 2024 MFBF YF&R Discussion Meet winner will receive the keys to a 2024 Polaris Ranger as well as an expenses-paid trip to compete during the American Farm Bureau Discussion Meet in January in San Antonio, TX. In addition, the Collegiate YF&R Discussion Meet Final Four will take place Wednesday afternoon, November 20.

The convention allows plenty of time to visit the trade show, enjoy socials and attend the Celebration Dinner November 20 at The Depot.

To register, visit mfbf.org . Early registrations are due by November 4. For more information on the YF&R Discussion Meet, visit mfbf.org/Programs/Young-Farmers-Ranchers . Questions: Call the Montana Farm Bureau office, 406-587-3153 or email info@mfbf.org . The deadline for room reservations at the DoubleTree Hotel and Northern Hotel is also November 4.

–Montana Farm Bureau