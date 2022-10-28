Montana Farm Bureau Convention workshops offer variety of speakers, topics

The Montana Farm Bureau is thrilled to provide their members with insightful, educational and relevant workshops during the 103rd Montana Farm Bureau Convention November 14-17 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Missoula.

Two of the keynote speakers, Roger Rickard and Jordan Levi, will provide additional advice during Tuesday’s breakout workshops. Levi is the program manager and founder of Arcadia Asset Management, the investment manager to Arca­dia Commodity Opportunity, LLC. Concurrently, Jordan is the founder of the Fed Cattle Exchange which began opera­tions in 2016. His presentation during Tuesday’s lunch, “Bringing Cattle Producers and Feeders to the Table” will be followed by an afternoon workshop where Levi will share ways ranchers can add value to their herds.

Rickard, founder and president of Voices in Advo­cacy®, will give a Tuesday morning workshop titled “The Power in Telling Your Farmers’ Story.” He will provide easy-to-understand and easy-to- apply advocacy advice to the members. The author of 7 Actions of Highly Effective Advocates is the lunch speaker on Wednesday.

Other not-to-miss Tuesday workshops include “How to Ditch Burnout, Stress and Unhealthy Habits” from Michelle Grocke at MSU Extension, Anna Pakenham Stevenson, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation providing a comprehensive water review and Courtney Briggs, American Farm Bureau, discussing the longstanding and emerging environmental regulations. Briggs will address the current status of the 2015 Waters of the U.S Rule and explain the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed rule to designate Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAs) as hazardous materials. Farm Bureau is concerned how this rule is being constructed, and wants to ensure farmers and ranchers aren’t held liable for PFAs that could be found on their property through no fault of their own.

Other events during the MFBF Annual Convention include the Cattle Judging and Pen Show on Reserve Street, the Delegate Session where MFBF polices are voted on for the coming year, the Young Farmer and Rancher Discussion Meet and the Finale Banquet. During the banquet, nationally renowned comedian Greg Warren will entertain the group with his act inspired by his Midwestern upbringing.

For more information and to register, visit http://www.mfbf.org or call the MFBF office, 406-587-3153. Early registration is due by November 1.

Montana Farm Bureau is the state’s largest general agricultural organization with 20,000 member families.

–Montana Farm Bureau