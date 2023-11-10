Montana Farm Bureau delegates elect leaders during convention

BILLINGS, Montana — Cyndi Johnson, a wheat farmer from Conrad, was re-elected as the Montana Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) president during the organization’s 104th Annual Convention in Billings. Voting delegates from 30 county Farm Bureaus elected MFBF leaders during their Delegates Session where policy brought forward by the delegates was discussed and voted on. The 104th Montana Farm Bureau Convention runs November 8-11.

The delegates re-elected Vice President Gary Heibertshausen, a sheep rancher from Alzada, Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee Chair Nick Courville, a cattle rancher from Charlo and Women’s Leadership Committee Chair Carla Lawrence, a cattle rancher from Boyd.

New faces on the board include Beth Blevins, a purebred Angus breeder and large animal veterinarian, who was elected as District 1 Director from Ronan; Wayne Stahl, a farmer/rancher from Saco as District 7 Director, and Karl Christians, a cattle rancher from East Helena as District 9 Director.

Re-elected to the MFBF Board of Directors were District 3 Director Kris Descheemaeker, a rancher from Lewistown and District 5 Director Darcia Patten, a rancher from Broadus.

The Montana Farm Bureau is the state’s largest general agricultural organization with 20,000 members. Montana Farm Bureau is a grassroots organization dedicated to preserving and improving the agriculture and natural resource industries through member involvement in education, political activities, programs and services.

-Montana Farm Bureau