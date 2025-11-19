Montana Farm Bureau elects leaders during convention

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

MISSOULA, MONTANA — Cyndi Johnson, a wheat farmer from Conrad, was re-elected as president of the Montana Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) this week during the organization’s 106th Annual Convention which runs November 17-20 in Missoula. Voting delegates from 29 county Farm Bureaus elected new leaders and discussed and voted on policy during their Delegates Session.

Delegates re-elected Vice President Casey Mott, a cattle rancher from Custer, and welcomed several new members to leadership roles:

Bronya Willmore, a rancher from Roy, was elected to replace outgoing Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee Chair Nick Courville.

Heidi Brewer from Bozeman replaced retiring Women’s Leadership Committee Chair Carla Lawrence.

Ashley Descheemaeker, a cattle rancher from Lewistown, was elected as District 3 Director.

Mike Lang, a production ag retailer from Malta, was elected as District 7 Director.

The following members were also re-elected to the MFBF Board of Directors:

District 1 Director Beth Blevins, a large animal veterinarian and rancher from Ronan.

District 5 Director Darcia Patten, a cattle rancher from Broadus.

District 9 Director Karl Christians, a cattle rancher from Helena.

– Montana Farm Bureau