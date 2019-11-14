Montana Farm Bureau elects officers during annual convention in Billings

BILLINGS—Hans McPherson, a diversified farmer from Stevensville, was re-elected as president of the Montana Farm Bureau Federation during the organization’s annual convention Nov. 11-14 in Billings. Cyndi Johnson, a Conrad small grains farmer, was re-elected as vice president.

Newly elected to the board were: Kris Descheemaeker, District 3, a cattle rancher from Lewistown; Joy DePuydt, District 7, a cattle rancher from Saco; and Ed Bandel, District 8, a wheat farmer from Floweree.

Re-elected to the MFBF Board of Directors were Craig Blevins, District I, a cattle rancher from Ronan; District 5, Gary Heibertshausen, a sheep rancher from Alzada, and Scott Stoner, District 9, a horse rancher from Helena.

Carla Lawrence from Boyd was newly elected as the MFBF Women’s Leadership Committee Chair. Gil Gasper from Circle re-elected as the MFBF Young Farmer and Rancher Chair.

Women’s Leadership Committee

District 2 – Marti Shields, Dillon; Rhonda Boyd, Alder

District 4 – Lisa McFarland, Billings; Carla Lawrence, Boyd

District 6 – Michelle Gibbs, Circle; Tracy Gasper, Circle

District 8 – Joy DePuydt, Saco

District 10 – Carol Plymale, Townsend; Haley Potter, Three Forks

Young Farmer & Rancher Committee

District 2 – Mark Boyd, Alder; JM Peck, Melrose

District 4 – Zach Weimortz, Fromberg; Jacob Stenberg, McLeod

District 5 – Fiona Mott, Miles City

District 7 – John Walker, Nashua

District 8 – Shay Richter, Fort Benton; Todd Standley, Cascade

District 10 – Caitlin Boyd, Wilsall; Brady Richardson, White Sulphur Springs

The Montana Farm Bureau Federation 100th Annual Convention runs November 11-14 in Billings. The Montana Farm Bureau is the state’s largest agricultural organization.

–Montana Farm Bureau