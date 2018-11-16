MFBF elects officers

BILLINGS—Hans McPherson, a diversified farmer from Stevensville, was re-elected as president of the Montana Farm Bureau Federation during the organization's annual convention Nov. 7-10 in Billings. Cyndi Johnson, a Conrad small grains farmer, was re-elected as vice president.

Re-elected to the MFBF Board of Directors were Rhonda Boyd, District 2, a rancher from Alder; Lee Boyer, District 4, a rancher from Bridger; Wes Jensen, District 6, a rancher from Circle; Cindy Denning, District 8, a rancher from Sun River; and Patti Davis, District 10, a rancher from Belgrade.

Gretchen Schubert from Huntley was re-elected as the MFBF Women's Leadership Committee Chair with Gil Gasper from Circle re-elected as the MFBF Young Farmer and Rancher Committee Chair.

Following are the district chairs for the Women's Leadership Committee and the Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee:

District Women's Leadership Committee:

District 1: Beth Blevins – Ronan / Janie Kurth – Missoula

District 3: Mary Hill – Raynesford/ Debbie Bricker – Moore

District 5: Lillian Ostendorf – Powderville / Cathy McDowell – Powderville

District 7: Nancy Bowman – Hinsdale

District 9: Bonnie Jones – Helena / Loretta Burnham – Helena

District Young Farmer/Rancher Committee:

District 1: Josh Senecal – Ronan / Lacey Sutherlin – Stevensville

District 3: Lane Nordlund – Bozeman / Kevin Arntzen – Hilger

District 5: John Olson – Broadus

District 7: Gwynn Simeniuk – Opheim

District 9: Josh Doely – Helena / Klayton Lohr – Devon

The Montana Farm Bureau 99th Annual Convention was November 7-10 in downtown Billings.

–Montana Farm Bureau