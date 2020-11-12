Montana Farm Bureau elects officers during virtual delegate session

The Montana Farm Bureau elected officers during its hybrid in-person/virtual voting delegate session November 10.

Hans McPherson, a diversified farmer from Stevensville, was re-elected as president of the Montana Farm Bureau Federation with Cyndi Johnson, a Conrad small grains farmer, re-elected as vice president.

Newly elected to the board were: Casey Mott, District 4, a cattle rancher from Custer; Don Steinbeisser, Jr., District 6, a diversified farmer from Sidney and Jim Willis, District 10, a cattle producer from Wilsall.

Re-elected to the board were Rhonda Boyd, District 2, a cattle rancher from Alder and Ed Bandel, District 8, a wheat farmer from Floweree.

Carla Lawrence from Boyd was re-elected as the organization’s Women’s Leadership Committee Chair and JM Peck from Melrose was elected as Young Farmer and Rancher Chair.

–Montana Farm Bureau