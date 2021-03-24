Montana Farm Bureau Federation meets with Taiwanese delegation

Montana Farm Bureau Federation vice president Cyndi Johnson, vice consul Ting K.T. Chen, director general Daniel Kuo-Ching Chen and MFBF senior governmental affairs director Nicole Rolf.

Photo courtesy Montana Farm Bureau.

The ability of Taiwan and Montana to work together on trade was the highlight of meetings this week in Helena with a Taiwanese trade delegation. Montana Farm Bureau President Hans McPherson, Vice President Cyndi Johnson and Executive Vice President John Youngberg, along with Senior Governmental Affairs Director Nicole Rolf and State Affairs Director Rachel Cone, had the opportunity to visit with Director General Daniel Kuo-Ching Chen and Vice Consul Ting K.T. Chen from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office based in Seattle.

The Montana Farm Bureau was a sponsor of the reception, hosted by Attorney General Austin Knudsen, which honored the 67th Montana Legislature and recognized Montana’s special friendship with Taiwan. In addition, Montana Farm Bureau had the opportunity to visit with the Taiwanese during an Ag Day lunch on March 23.

Rolf said, “The Director General is very excited about expanding trade with Montana and strengthening our relationships. Montana Farm Bureau is always looking for ways to increase profitability for our farmer and rancher members, and one of the best ways to do that is to expand our foreign markets.”

Taiwan is the Montana’s fifth largest trading partner.

“Taiwan loves our high-quality wheat, and they have a keen interest in our beef, as well,” said Rolf. “We hope to foster this relationship which will be a great benefit for Montana’s farmers and ranchers, as well as for the citizens of Taiwan.”