Montana Farm Bureau Foundation announces Youth Speech Contest

BOZEMAN, Montana—The Montana Farm Bureau Foundation announces their annual Youth Speech Contest which will be held during the 2023 FFA State Convention, March 23, at the Atrium Building, Montana ExpoPark in Great Falls.

“One of the Montana Farm Bureau Foundation’s most important goals is to promote agricultural education and leadership development of Montana’s youth,” said MFB Director of Foundation Development Alena Standley. “This speech contest aligns with that goal very well and it’s exciting to offer cash prizes to this age group, so we hope it encourages participation.”

The Youth Speech Contest is open to students in the 7th, 8th and 9th grades and takes place between 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

The prepared speech needs to be between 2.5 – 4 minutes in length. FFA members, 4-H members and any other student in Montana are eligible to enter the contest. Participants must pre-register by March 17, 2023 at mfbf.org. The manuscript must be presented at check-in.

Speech topic: Engaging Gen Z Consumers – Born in the mid-90s to early 2010s, Generation Z makes up 20 percent of U.S. consumers purchasing food today and 1/3 of global population. This generation has shown they purchase food and beverages that align with social trends and personal values.

What makes this generation unique compared to their predecessors and how does the purchasing preferences of Gen Zers affect the agriculture industry?

How will farmers and ranchers have to adapt to compete in these market trends?

What role do youth in ag organizations play in this conversation?

Prizes are: 1st place = $400, 2nd = $300, 3rd = $200, 4th = $100 and 5th = $50.

Questions? Contact Alena Standley at alenas@mfbf.org or 406-799-9955.

–Montana Farm Bureau Federation