Montana Farm Bureau Foundation holds speech contest

Montana Farm Bureau Foundation is holding its annual Youth Speech Contest in conjunction with the Montana FFA State Convention, April 3-6, 2019 in Bozeman. One of the MFB Foundation's most important goals is to aid in the agricultural education and the leadership development of Montana's youth. This speech contest fits that goal well and MFBF is offering great prizes to make this an exciting opportunity.

The Youth Speech Contest is open to students in the 7th, 8th and 9th grades who are not able to participate in the State FFA Prepared Speech Contest. FFA members, 4-H members and any other student in Montana are eligible to enter the contest.

Speech topic: Montana Farm Bureau celebrates its 100th year as a farm and ranch organization in 2019. What are the biggest challenges the agricultural industry will face in the next 100 years? How can Farm Bureau help address those challenges? What can you do to help address the challenges facing agriculture?

The prepared speech needs to be between 2.5 – 4 minutes in length. Contestants must submit a transcript of their speech by March 15, 2019. Those will be judged prior to the FFA State Convention and the top 20 contestants will be invited to compete during the event.

Prizes: 1st place = $400; 2nd = $300; 3rd = $200; 4th = $100; 5th = $50.

Registration and a copy of the student's speech must be received by the Montana Farm Bureau Federation office by March 15, 2019.

For more information contact Scott Kulbeck, 406-587-3153, scottk@mfbf.org.

–Montana Farm Bureau