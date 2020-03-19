Montana Farm Bureau Foundation postpones Youth Speech Contest

The Montana Farm Bureau Foundation is delaying their annual Youth Speech Contest which was to be held during the Montana FFA State Convention and has been postponed. MFBF is hopeful of rescheduling the contest in conjunction with the FFA Convention when the FFA makes a determination regarding any rescheduling of their state event.

“We are sorry to have to postpone our contest, but certainly understand FFA’s decision due to the current health concerns around COVID-19,” noted Foundation Coordinator Scott Kulbeck. “With students taking their studies out of the classroom, hopefully those students will be able to spend time researching our speech contest topic which centers around addressing mental health concerns among rural Montanans. We will be sure to let everyone know when we have updates.”

For more information on the Montana Farm Bureau Federation and MFB Foundation, visit http://www.mfbf.org. Questions, contact Scott Kulbeck, scottk@mfbf.org.

–Montana Farm Bureau Federation