Montana Farm Bureau honors ACE program graduates during 105th Annual Convention
BILLINGS–The Montana Farm Bureau Federation celebrated the Class of 2024 graduates of their ACE (Advocate. Communicate. Educate) Leadership Program during a luncheon today at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Billings. This was the ACE Leadership Program’s seventh year of empowering Farm Bureau members to become confident and effective leaders in their local communities, for Montana agriculture and for their county Farm Bureaus.
The year-long program started Jan. 10, in Bozeman and was followed by five more seminars across Montana. During these trainings, ACE participants heard from agricultural advocates, media professionals, communications specialists and policymakers. As part of the ACE program, participants gave presentations to their fellow ACE members and MFBF Board members to demonstrate how they plan to use their newly honed leadership skills.
Austin Large, senior director of membership & organizational development for American Farm Bureau, provided comments to the graduates.
“Great builders see the entire picture, not just each brick. Now that you have graduated from ACE, you are a leader. People will be looking toward you for solutions and leadership. It’s easy to walk into a room and simply go with the flow but step up as a leader. Ask how you promote Montana agriculture and the rural communities we live in,” said Large.
He encouraged the graduates to use their knowledge and skills gleaned from the ACE program to seek out and cultivate the next generation of talent.
The 105th Montana Farm Bureau Annual Convention started today in Billings with the ACE presentations and graduation, and continues through November 21 at the DoubleTree and Northern Hotels in Billings.
The 2024 ACE Graduate Class
Trina Jo Bradley, Valier
Buddy Cheff, Ronan
Gary Heibertshausen, Alzada
Nick Jerke, Clyde Park
Logan Kruse, Helena
Meghan Lehman, Joliet
Todd Lackman, Worden
Jeremiah Peterson, Bozeman
Gwynn Simeniuk, Glasgow
Ty Young, Missoula
To learn more about the ACE Program, visit: mfbf.org/Programs/ACE-Program.
–Montana Farm Bureau