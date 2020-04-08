Montana Farm Bureau, INTL FCStone Partner on Risk Management Tools for Farm Bureau Members

Montana Farm Bureau is partnering with INTL FCStone to offer Montana Farm Bureau members exclusive discounts on FCStone’s catalog of agricultural risk management tools, which range from customized commodity marketing plans to data management solutions and educational seminars and cover an extensive range of agricultural commodities, from grains and oilseeds to dairy and livestock.

“As farmers and ranchers, we often feel we are at the mercy of factors beyond our control, whether it’s weather or the actions of foreign governments, so it’s important to take control where we can, and this new member benefit can help us do that,” said MFBF President Hans McPherson. “Understanding how commodities markets work and, most importantly, making them work for each farm as a risk management and marketing tool, is crucial. This important partnership will give Farm Bureau members access to invaluable education and resources to help them succeed, a central goal of the Farm Bureau mission.”

Through this partnership, Montana Farm Bureau members can receive*:

Ten free trades each year when opening a new trading account.

A 20% discount on an annual subscription to Know-Risk™ Crop Marketing, giving them access to powerful software tools and expert advisors.

Access to INTL FCStone’s Market Intelligence expertise at reduced rates.

A 40% reduction in fees to attend market outlook conferences and educational seminars designed to help members utilize and understand targeted risk management strategies.

*Details and restrictions apply.

–Montana Farm Bureau