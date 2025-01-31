Montana Farm Bureau Legislative Report

Things are starting to pick up in Helena as more bill drafts become available and some of the “bigger” bills are getting scheduled for hearings soon. The hearing schedule was still slow for this past week, but your lobbyists participated in many different committee hearings, testifying on your behalf on everything from taxes to wolves to livestock. The biggest subject of the week was property taxes, but there were a variety of other bills to keep track of, as well. Along with testifying, MFBF staff had the honor of attending a reception in the Capitol Rotunda, hosted by Japan’s Consulate General.

Property taxes are going to be a big discussion throughout this session. MFBF will be in the middle of that discussion, leading the conversation as the voice of farmers and ranchers. The House Taxation Committee heard several bills this week and MFBF took a position on three of them. MFBF opposed two bills: HB 155 Revise class four residential and commercial property taxes sponsored by Mark Thane (D) HD 89and HB 213 Revise residential and commercial property tax rate sponsored by Ed Byrne (R) HD 11.Both bills reduce the tax rate on residential and commercial property, albeit in different ways. While MFBF does not wish to interfere with providing tax relief to homeowners, we do become concerned when tax cuts shift the burden of taxation onto other classes. While farmers and ranchers own homes, they also own class 3, agriculture land property and it’s our class 3 property that is the most significant. By reducing taxes on class 4, the burden shifts to other classes, including class 3. Depending on the makeup of property types, the shift will be more or less severe, but in the end, it puts more costs on farmers and ranchers, which we explained to the committee. Ending on a positive note however, HB 231: Revise property tax rates for certain property sponsored by Llew Jones (R) HD 18 was supported by MFBF due to the effort taken to ensure ag land is not affected by a shift in taxes. This “Homestead Bill,” presented by Rep. Jones, reduces the tax rate for principal residential property and long-term rentals while short-term rentals and secondary homes will see an increase in their property tax rates. It also adjusts rates on commercial property and creates an “Ag Stead” provision to treat houses on agriculture land fairly.

MFBF also took the supporting side on a workers’ compensation bill sponsored by Anthony Nicastro (R) HD 50. HB 197: Revising workers’ compensation laws relating to when the employee is released to return to work eliminates the job analysis requirement to return to full duty. This will provide a quicker return to work for those who have been injured. With a limited workforce on most farms and ranches, getting folks back on the job in due time is critical.

Wolf supporters were heard howling in the House Fish, Wildlife and Park Committee this week. Wolf bills always turn out a large crowd because of the emotion involved. This can make it challenging to focus on the facts of the legislation being considered, but MFBF brought the farmer and rancher perspective to the discussion. MFBF opposed HB 101: Reclassify wolves as furbearers and align existing wolf tagging and furbearer hunting restrictions sponsored by Jamie Islay (D) HD 58 due to our explicit grassroots policy stating our support for the continued classification of the wolf as a species in need of management. MFBF’s comments focused on wolves being a unique species that have specific challenges on the landscape. We prefer that wolves not be lumped in with other furbearers although the department and the sponsor did work to make carve outs. Given the controversy that surrounds wolves, our membership is uncomfortable needing to create exception to protect some of the wolf specific tools we utilize as livestock producers on the landscape.

Another fire bill was heard in the House Natural Resources Committee and MFBF was once again on the supportive side. HB 70 Study of wildland firefighting sponsored by Steve Gist (R) HD 70 detailed the need for a study of the state’s fire suppression issues, methods and costs. MFBF supports government agencies using all available means to stop wildfires and this bill will no doubt help provide more clarity on the best, most direct means of fire suppression.

Senate Agriculture Committee heard SB 80: Allow for digital copies of required documents for transportation sponsored by Senator Josh Kassmier (R) SD 13. MFBF supported the bill. Should this become law, it will allow for a digital copy of required documentation to be used only for travel and transportation of stock. This will allow ranchers to use a digital record of trip permits, market consignment permits, and lifetime horse permits as they travel.

MFBF is pleased that the House Agriculture Committee passed HB 119: Establish a Montana Cattle Committee. Amendments were added to the original bill and include a change to when and how you can receive a refund for the checkoff. Additionally, a requirement to mail out ballots to “cattle sellers who paid a per capita fee in the last year” was also added. The referendum vote will be determined by the majority of the ballots that the department receives back. Thank you to everyone who responded to the MFBF Action Alert, your voice helped the committee members understand the importance of this bill!

