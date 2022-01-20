Montana Farm Bureau offers scholarships for higher education

The Montana Farm Bureau Foundation and the Montana Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee are offering several scholarships for students pursuing higher education.

“Our Montana Farm Bureau Foundation and Women’s Leadership Committee are pleased to once again provide students with some financial assistance as they work toward furthering their education,” said MFB Foundation Coordinator Scott Kulbeck.

Scholarships Available:

The Montana Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee Scholarships: Two $1,500 scholarships are available through the sponsorship of the MFB Women’s Leadership Committee. The scholarships are available to young men and women. The applicant must be an incoming college freshman and must be from a paid Montana Farm Bureau member family. Applications will be scored on scholastic achievement, future goals, community involvement and school activities. Many county Farm Bureaus offer scholarships and the online form for this application will allow students to apply for any county Farm Bureau scholarship for which they are eligible. Due Date – April 1, 2022.

The 2022 MFB Foundation CYF&R Scholarship: The Montana Farm Bureau Foundation will award one $1,000 scholarship to a current member of the Collegiate Chapter of Young Farmers and Ranchers at MSU Bozeman, UM Western, Miles Community College or Dawson Community College. The purpose of this scholarship is to assist Collegiate Young Farmer and Rancher members in pursuing a degree from an accredited institute of higher education and enrolled at that institution for the Fall 2022 semester. Due Date – April 1, 2022.

The 2022 Bernard Greufe Honor Scholarship: This $1500 scholarship assists Montana high school students in paying for higher education. The applicant must be pursuing a degree from an accredited institute of higher education, although the award is not limited to students seeking a degree or career in agriculture. Due Date – April 1, 2022.

The 2022 Future of Agriculture Honor Scholarship: This $1500 scholarship is administered by the Montana Farm Bureau Foundation. The purpose of this scholarship is to assist students towards the completion of a degree in a field pertaining to agriculture. A special emphasis will be given to applicants who have shown ingenuity in agricultural production and advancement of small-scale agriculture. Due Date – April 1, 2022.

Students wishing to apply for these scholarships will need to sign in to the Montana Farm Bureau scholarship portal, which is available by visiting mfbf.org/Programs/Scholarships. For more information call 406-587-3153 or email scottk@mfbf.org .

–Montana Farm Bureau