Montana Farm Bureau offers scholarships for higher education

The Montana Farm Bureau Foundation and the Montana Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee are offering several scholarships for students pursuing higher education.

“Our Montana Farm Bureau Foundation and Women’s Leadership Committee are pleased to once again provide students with some financial assistance as they work toward furthering their education,” said Montana Farm Bureau’s Director of Events and Foundation Development Alena Standley.

Scholarships Available:

The Montana Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee Scholarships: Two $1,500 scholarships are available through the sponsorship of the MFB Women’s Leadership Committee. The scholarships are available to young men and women. The applicant must be an incoming college freshman and must be from a paid Montana Farm Bureau member family. Applications will be scored on scholastic achievement, future goals, community involvement and school activities. Many county Farm Bureaus offer scholarships and the online form for this application will allow students to apply for any county Farm Bureau scholarship for which they are eligible as well as the state scholarship. Due Date – April 1, 2023.

The 2023 MFB Foundation CYF&R Scholarship: The Montana Farm Bureau Foundation will award one $1,000 scholarship to a current member of the Collegiate Chapter of Young Farmers and Ranchers at MSU Bozeman, UM Western, Miles Community College or Dawson Community College. The purpose of this scholarship is to assist Collegiate Young Farmer and Rancher members in pursuing a degree from an accredited institute of higher education and enrolled at that institution for the Fall 2023 semester. Due Date – April 1, 2023.

The 2023 Bernard Greufe Honor Scholarship: This $1500 scholarship assists Montana high school students in paying for higher education. The applicant must be pursuing a degree from an accredited institute of higher education, although the award is not limited to students seeking a degree or career in agriculture. Due Date – April 1, 2023.

The 2023 Future of Agriculture Honor Scholarship: This $1500 scholarship is administered by the Montana Farm Bureau Foundation through generous donations from Seed Source, Inc., of Toston, MT. The purpose of this scholarship is to assist students towards the completion of a degree in a field pertaining to agriculture. A special emphasis will be given to applicants who have shown ingenuity in agricultural production and advancement of small-scale agriculture. Due Date – April 1, 2023.

All students wishing to apply for these scholarships will need to sign in to the Montana Farm Bureau scholarship portal, which is available by visiting mfbf.org/Foundation/Foundation-Scholarships and mfbf.org/Programs/Womens-Leadership-Committee. For more information call 406-799-9955 or email alenas@mfbf.org .

–Montana Farm Bureau Federation