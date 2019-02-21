Montana Farm Bureau offers scholarships for higher education

The Montana Farm Bureau Foundation and the Montana Farm Bureau Women's Leadership Committee are offering several scholarships for students pursuing a higher education. These include:

The 2019 MFB Foundation CYF&R Scholarship. The Montana Farm Bureau Foundation will award one $1,000 scholarship to a current member of the Collegiate Chapter of Young Farmers and Ranchers at MSU Bozeman, UM Western or Miles Community College. The purpose of this scholarship is to assist Collegiate Young Farmer and Rancher members in pursuing a degree from an accredited institute of higher education and enrolled at that institution for the Fall 2019 semester. The scholarship is not limited to students seeking a degree or career in agriculture.

The 2019 Bernard Greufe Honor Scholarship. This $1500 scholarship assists Montana high school students in paying for higher education. The applicant must be pursuing a degree from an accredited institute of higher education, although the award is not limited to students seeking a degree or career in agriculture.

The 2019 Future of Agriculture Honor Scholarship. This $1500 scholarship, administered by the Montana Farm Bureau Foundation, is made available through generous donations from Seed Source, Inc. of Toston, MT. The purpose of this scholarship is to assist students toward the completion of a degree in a field pertaining to agriculture. A special emphasis will be given to applicants who have shown ingenuity in agricultural production and advancement of small- scale agriculture. The applicant must be pursuing a major, minor or graduate degree in a field pertaining to agriculture from an accredited institute of higher education. Students must be enrolled at that institution for the Fall 2019 semester and achieved at least a sophomore level of education.

The Montana Farm Bureau Federation Scholarships: Two $1,500.00 scholarships are available through the sponsorship of the MFB Women's Leadership Committee. The scholarships are available to young men and women. The applicant must be an incoming college freshman and must be a paid Montana Farm Bureau member. Applications will be scored on scholastic achievement, future goals, community involvement and school activities. The scholarship must be used in the year it is awarded.

–Montana Farm Bureau