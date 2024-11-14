Montana Farm Bureau speaks out on trapping regulations

Bozeman—The Montana Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) provided comments to the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission on trapping regulations that include an amendment that protects livestock producers’ privacy.

The trapping regulations enacted by the commission require trappers to obtain a free trapping permit to trap any species excluding only wet sets and live traps in known grizzly bear habitat. Should there be an incidental take of a grizzly bear, additional regulations will go into place for recreational trapping. These additional requirements do not apply to trapping for livestock protection. Originally, the trappers were required to file an affidavit with the Fish Wildlife and Parks (FWP) disclosing that they were trapping for livestock protection and the name and contact information of the livestock owners.

Commission Chair Lesley Robinson brought an amendment to change the regulations from an affidavit requirement to a declaration that trappers will carry on their person. The declarations will certify that trappers are trapping predators on behalf of a named livestock producer. FWP will not house the declarations containing producer information.

This amendment was made to address privacy concerns brought by agricultural groups including MFBF and the Montana Woolgrowers. MFBF commended the FWP and the Commission for crafting a workable solution for livestock producers that moves Montana towards the state management of grizzly bears.

MFBF’s Director of State Affairs, Karli Johnson, said during testimony Tuesday, “Trapping is a controversial topic that warrants public discourse. However, these conversations absolutely do not belong on the doorsteps of ranchers that are engaging in legal and responsible behaviors to protect their livestock.”

MFBF supported that the rules should be limited to known grizzly bear territory and not blanketed across the entire state. In addition, the rule will have an annual review allowing for the adaptation and removal of language as more information is collected.

To ensure the success of ranchers in grizzly bear country, it is crucial to exempt livestock- protection trapping from additional regulations and recognize its importance as a management tool.

“We appreciate the Department’s recognition that trapping and snaring for livestock protection are necessary activities that do not endanger non-target species,” Johnson added. “Montana Farm Bureau especially wants to thank Committee Chair Robinson for her recognition of the need for privacy for livestock producers and bringing this common-sense amendment that takes producer information out of the hands of the department,” Johnson said.

–Montana Farm Bureau