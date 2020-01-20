Montana Farm Bureau wins awards at national convention

Montana Farm Bureau President Hans McPherson showing the flag at the Opening Session at the American Farm Bureau Annual Convention in Austin. Photo courtesy Montana Farm Bureau

MFB-TSLN-012520

AUSTIN, TX – The Montana Farm Bureau was recognized for its exemplary work during the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 101st Annual Convention and Trade Show Jan. 17-22 in Austin, TX.

Montana Farm Bureau captured four Awards of Excellence. These awards are presented to state Farm Bureaus that demonstrate outstanding achievement in four program areas based on membership category size. These included Advocacy; Engagement and Outreach; Leadership and Business Development and Membership Value.

The state’s largest agricultural organization received an Apex Award which is achieved when a state has donated 10 percent more to the American Farm Bureau Foundation than during the previous year. The donation total includes gifts from individual members, Silent Auction purchases and investments from state Farm Bureaus.

In addition, MFBF was presented with the Scholar Award which is presented to the state Farm Bureau that has the most donations to the AFB Foundation in their membership category.

“It’s very rewarding that Montana Farm Bureau has received these exemplary awards. Having 38 of our members attending this convention makes receiving these awards especially rewarding,” noted MFBF President Hans McPherson. “Our volunteers are essential to Montana Farm Bureau’s success. It’s their dedication that makes our Farm Bureau especially distinctive. I thank everyone who puts so much effort into making our state Farm Bureau award-winning. The Apex and Scholar Awards show how much our members value the work of the AFB Foundation.”