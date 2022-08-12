Montana: Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet August 25

HELENA – The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet Aug. 25 in person at the State Capitol in room 317. The meeting begins at 8:30 a.m.

The meeting will be streamed live on the FWP website and broadcast through MPAN, YouTube, and Zoom. The commission will take public comment on agenda items in person and via Zoom. To make a comment via Zoom, you must register on the FWP website. A link to register will be available between noon on Aug. 17 and noon on Aug. 24. The public will also be able to comment in person at the meeting or at any FWP regional office.

The commission will make final decisions on the following:

Director’s Office

Pheasant releases for FWP’s retention, recruitment, and reactivation efforts

Parks and Outdoor Recreation

Amend ARM 12. 11. 6705 extending implementation date of Madison River Commercial Use Cap

Enforcement

Classification review committee’s recommendation on classifying caracal cats as a prohibited species

Final adoption of motorized boating restrictions on the Boulder River as proposed by the Boulder River Citizen Advisory Committee

Licensing

Selection of organizations to auction 2023 moose, sheep, goat, mule deer and elk licenses

Fisheries

Future Fisheries Improvement Program decision on funding proposed projects from the Future Fisheries Review Panel

Amend Angling Restriction and Fishing Closure Administrative Rules, 12.5.507 and 12.5.508

Land and Water

Big Snowy Mountains WMA Land Project, Region 5

Cornell Park Fishing Access Site Acquisition, Region 3

Sha Ron FAS Site MDT Recreation Permit, Region 2

Wildlife

Fall 2022–Winter 2023 furbearer and wolf trapping and hunting seasons and quotas

Approval of request to translocate sage-grouse to Alberta, Canada, in 2023

Nongame tax check-off workplan

Programmatic Approval of Habitat Conservation Lease Agreements

Amendments to ARM 12.9.1403 Grizzly Bear Demographic Objective for the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem

The commission will also hear a drought update.

FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186.

For the full agenda, background on the scheduled topics and public comments, go to the Fish and Wildlife Commission page on the FWP website.

FWP’s website offers live streamed audio of each Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting.

–Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission