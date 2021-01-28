Montana: Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet February 4

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet Feb. 4 using the video conferencing platform Zoom.

Details on how to access the meeting will be posted on fwp.mt.gov closer to the meeting date. The meeting will also be audio streamed online at fwp.mt.gov. The meeting begins at 9 a.m.

The commission will hear the following proposal:

Fishing Access Site Annual Rule

The commission will make final decisions on the following:

Intake Fishing Access Site Land Transfer from BLM, R7

Annual Rule Approved Commercial Bait Seining Waters

Future Fisheries Improvement Program Winter Funding Panel Recommendations ​

WMA public use rules

2021 Deer Season Structure in HD 400, 401, 403, 406

2021 Quota Range Adjustment for Mule Deer in HD 652

Commission Rule Regulating Carcass disposal of Cervids Harvested in Montana

Commission Rule Regulating the Use of Glandular Scents

Amendment to Close Moose in Hunting District 250 for 2021

2021 Black Bear Quota Adjustments

2021 Turkey Quota Adjustments

FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186. For the full agenda and background on the scheduled topics, go to the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/commission.

FWP’s website offers live streamed audio of each Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting.

–Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks