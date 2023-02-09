Montana: Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet in person February 22 in Helena 

Public can comment through Zoom or in person

HELENA – The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet Feb. 22 in person at the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks headquarters in Helena, 1420 E. 6th Avenue. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m.

The meeting will also be streamed live on the FWP website , and the public has the option to participate via Zoom or to attend in person. To make a comment via Zoom, you must register on the FWP website by noon on Feb. 21. The public will also be able to comment in person at any FWP regional office.

The commission will make final decisions on the following:

Fisheries

Future Fisheries Improvement Program

Paddlefish regulation proposed change for Intake Bypass Channel

Upper Missouri River reservoirs 2022 regulation changes

Fish removal projects

2023-24 Flathead Indian Reservation nonmember fishing and hunting regulations

Land and Water

501 Pemberton Lane Acquisition (Region 5)

Otter Creek LLS Islands — expansion of Indian Fort Fishing Access Site on the Yellowstone River (Region 5)

Ruby Dam Fishing Access Site Lease Agreement (Region 3)

Bear Creek Angus Conservation Easement restatement (Region 3)

Sweathouse Creek Conservation Easement purchase (Region 2)

Parks and Outdoor Recreation

Closure of Fresno Tailwater Fishing Access Site or BOR Safety of Dams Project (Region 6)

WMA public use rules

Enforcement

Church Slough Citizens Work Group recommendations presentation – Administrative Rule Action

Administrative rule proposal classifying caracal cat as controlled species – Administrative Rule Action

Legal

Petition Process clarification: FWP staff

Lake Five Rulemaking Petition presented by petitioner – Administrative Rule Action

Bitterroot and Clark Fork Rivers Petition presented by petitioner– Administrative Rule Action

FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186.

For the full agenda, background on the scheduled topics and public comments, go to the Fish and Wildlife Commission page on the FWP website.

FWP’s website offers live streamed audio of each Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting.

–Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks