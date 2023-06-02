Montana: Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet June 8

HELENA – The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet June 8 in Helena at Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks headquarters. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m.The meeting will be streamed live on the FWP website and YouTube. The public can participate in person or via Zoom. To make a comment via Zoom, you must register by following the link here by noon on June 7.

The commission will make final decisions on the following items: Elk Hunting Access Agreements for 2023 Private Land Recreation Management Area biennial rules Consolidated public use rules Bird dog training seasons Moving forward with grizzly bear ARM rulemaking Mountain lion quotas The commission will also hear a proposal for adjusting some mule deer licenses from either sex license to antlered buck licenses. Additionally, the commission will hear a proposal for a closure on the Jefferson River to accommodate a bridge replacement.

The commission will also hear a petition from members of the public to abolish the Brinkman Game Preserve in Liberty County. All proposals, supporting documentation, and any collected public comment can be found here . FWP ensures its meetings are fully accessible to those with special needs. To request arrangements, call FWP at 406-444-3186. For the full agenda, background on the scheduled topics and public comments, go to the Fish and Wildlife Commission page on the FWP website. FWP’s website offers live-streamed audio of each Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting.