Montana: Fish and Wildlife Commission to meet to review southwest Montana wolf quota

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission will hold a virtual special meeting Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 3 p.m., to review the wolf harvest and quota in FWP Region 3. The 2023 wolf regulations set the quota for Region 3 at 52 wolves. The regulations also stipulate that the commission shall meet when the quota is within 25 percent of being filled. As of Jan. 29, the wolf harvest in Region 3 is at 40 wolves . The meeting will be held via Zoom and a link and instructions on how to participate will be posted online Jan. 29. The commission will take public comment if it takes official action. People interested in commenting must sign up online by 2 p.m. on Jan. 30. The meeting will also be streamed live on the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks website.

–Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks