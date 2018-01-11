Farm Service Agency hiring loss adjusters

BOZEMAN, Jan. 8, 2018 – The USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) is currently accepting offers from individuals interested in providing contracted crop adjusting services throughout Montana for the 2018 crop year. Loss Adjuster applications for the 2018 crop year are due Feb. 5, 2018 to the Montana FSA state office.

Loss Adjusters perform crop loss and related program services as assigned by FSA. Duties associated with these services include: 1) visiting farms to inspect damaged or destroyed crops; 2) appraising potential crop production; 3) determining and verifying the cause and time of loss; 4) determining farm-stored production; 5) visiting FSA offices and/or farms to perform inspections, reviews or other loss services.

As part of the contract process, Loss Adjusters must pass a required fingerprint background check.

Starting pay for new adjusters is $10 per hour. A pay raise to $18 per hour is contingent on satisfactory completion of a full certification on at least one crop. Most equipment necessary to perform loss-adjusting activities is provided by FSA. Mileage and per diem will be paid by FSA; however, contracted adjusters are expected to provide their own mode of transportation.

Applications should be sent to the Montana Farm Service Agency state office, attention Amanda Ness, P.O. Box 670, Bozeman, MT 59771. All applications postmarked by Feb. 5, 2018 will be reviewed and selections made based on work experience, agriculture background, availability and the need for loss adjusters in the area.

Applications may be found at any FSA county office, online at https://www.fsa.usda.gov/Assets/USDA-FSA-Public/usdafiles/State-Offices/Montana/pdfs/mtfsa_lacapplication.pdf or by contacting Amanda Ness at 406-587-6870 or Shelly Rolando at 406-587-6877.

–Montana FSA