Montana FSA: low-interest loans available for ag producers affected by natural disasters

BOZEMAN, Mont., July 3, 2018 – Agricultural producers in Montana who lost property due to recent natural disasters are eligible for physical loss loans from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). USDA's Farm Service Agency (FSA) offers these loans for losses caused by three separate disaster events.

FSA is offering these low-interest emergency loans to producers with a qualifying loss in eligible counties. Approval is limited to applicants who suffered severe physical losses only, including the loss of buildings and livestock.

Blizzard, Excessive Snow, Flooding and High Winds:

Physical loss loans are available to eligible agricultural producers in Valley County, Montana, who incurred losses caused by a blizzard, excessive snow, flooding and high winds that occurred on Feb. 1 through April 30.

Additionally, producers in five contiguous counties in Montana may be eligible for programs based on this designation. The contiguous counties are: Daniels, Garfield, McCone, Phillips and Roosevelt.

The deadline for producers in designated primary and contiguous counties to apply for loans for physical losses is Feb. 25, 2019.

High Winds and Extreme Cold:

Physical loss loans are available to eligible agricultural producers in Roosevelt County, Montana, who incurred losses caused by high winds and extreme cold that occurred on March 31 through April 1, 2018.

Additionally, producers in five contiguous counties in Montana may be eligible for programs based on this designation. The contiguous counties are: Daniels, McCone, Richland, Sheridan and Valley. Producers in McKenzie and Williams counties in North Dakota may also be eligible because they are contiguous.

The deadline for producers in designated primary and contiguous counties to apply for loans for physical losses is Feb. 25, 2019.

Flooding:

Physical loss loans are available to eligible agricultural producers in Missoula County, Montana, who incurred losses caused by flooding that occurred on May 7, 2018, and continuing.

Additionally, producers in seven contiguous counties in Montana may be eligible for programs based on this designation. The contiguous counties are: Flathead, Granite, Lake, Mineral, Powell, Ravalli and Sanders. Producers in Clearwater and Idaho counties in Idaho may also be eligible because they are contiguous.

The deadline for producers in designated primary and contiguous counties to apply for loans for physical losses is Feb. 21, 2019.

About Physical Loss Loans:

Physical loss loans can help producers repair or replace damaged or destroyed physical property essential to the success of the agricultural operation, including livestock losses. Examples of property commonly affected include essential farm buildings, fixtures to real estate, equipment, livestock, perennial crops, fruit and nut bearing trees, and harvested or stored crops and hay.

Please contact FSA for more information on loan eligibility and the application process. FSA office information is available at http://offices.usda.gov. Additional FSA disaster assistance program information is available at http://disaster.fsa.usda.gov.

–USDA