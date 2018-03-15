Montana FSA: 9 Livestock Indemnity Program public meetings are scheduled across Montana

BOZEMAN, Mont., March 14, 2018 – USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) State Executive Mike Foster today announced nine public meetings for livestock producers scheduled in March and April 2018. The meetings are open to the public.

FSA will present information on the Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP) authorized by the Agricultural Act of 2014 (2014 Farm Bill).

Meeting dates, times and locations:

Thurs., March 15, 2 pm, Lame Deer (Charging Horse Hall)

Fri., March 16, 1 pm, Harlowton (Harlowton Public Library)

Thurs., March 22, 2 pm, Browning (Blackfeet Tribal Chambers)

Wed., March 28, 6 pm, Choteau (Stage Stop Inn) – RSVP to 406.466.5351

Tues., April 3, 8:30 am, Great Falls (1st Interstate Bank Building Basement Conference Room, 12 3rd St NW)

Tues., April 3, 2 pm, Rocky Boy Agency (New Stone Child College, Kennewash Hall, Upstairs Conference Room)

Wed., April 4, 1 pm, Fort Belknap Agency (Aaniiih Nakoda College, White Clay People Hall, Curly Head Classroom)

Wed., April 4, 2 pm, Billings (711 Central Ave, Top Floor, RMTLC Conference Room)

Thurs., April 5, 1 pm, Wolf Point, Fort Peck Community College, Dumont Building, Community Room, 301 Benton St.

LIP provide benefits to livestock producers for livestock deaths in excess of normal mortality caused by eligible loss conditions, including eligible adverse weather, eligible disease and eligible attacks (attacks by animals reintroduced into the wild by the federal government or protected by federal law, including wolves and avian predators). LIP payments are equal to 75 percent of the market value of the applicable livestock on the day before the date of death of the livestock as determined by the Secretary.

Livestock producers who suffer livestock deaths due to an eligible loss condition including eligible adverse weather events, eligible disease and eligible attacks from Jan. 1, 2018 through Dec. 31, 2018 must submit a notice of loss within 30 calendar days of when the loss of livestock is first apparent. Livestock producers suffering livestock losses may submit the notice of loss to FSA by phone, fax, and email or in person. An application for payment must be filed with the local FSA County Office by the March 31, 2019 deadline.

Persons with disabilities who require accommodations to attend this meeting should contact Jennifer Cole at 406-654-1333, extension 117, jennifer.cole@mt.usda.gov or Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339.

For more information about the meeting and FSA programs, please contact your local FSA office. Visit Montana FSA online at http://www.fsa.usda.gov/mt.

–Montana FSA