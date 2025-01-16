Montana FSA program dates and deadlines

USDA in Montana reminds agricultural producers of important Farm Service Agency (FSA) program dates. Contact your local service center to apply and with any questions. Visit online at farmers.gov and fsa.usda.gov/mt .

Jan. 10, 2025: The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency’s (FSA) $2 billion Marketing Assistance for Specialty Crops (MASC) program application deadline

Jan. 15, 2025: Established stand alfalfa seed, fall alfalfa seed (NAP= spring & fall Alf sd), and cherries for acreage reporting

Jan. 20, 2025: Office Closure for the Federal Holiday; Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Jan. 30, 2025: Deadline to apply for 2024 ELAP and LFP benefits

Jan. 31, 2025: Food Safety Certification for Specialty Crops Program (FSCSC)

Jan. 31, 2025: USDA 1994 Tribal Scholars Program – Application Period is Open! DUE January 31, 2025

Feb. 17, 2025: Office Closure for the Federal Holiday: Washington’s Birthday

March 3, 2025: Deadline to file a notice of loss and application for payment for LIP for 2024 losses. The deadline for filing a notice of loss under LIP will be the same as the final date to submit an application for payment, which is 60 calendar days after the calendar year in which the eligible loss condition occurred.

March 17, 2025: Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) coverage closing date for all spring crops except spring-seeded canola, garlic, rye, speltz, triticale, wheat, ALL annual & perennial grass & mixed forage, and value-loss crops. Please note that the acreage reporting date for your NAP covered crops is the earlier of the established FSA acreage reporting date for the crop or 15 calendar days before the onset of harvest or grazing of the specific crop acreage being reported.

March 31, 2025: Producers can submit applications to USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) for Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) for the 2025 coverage year from Jan. 29 to March 31.

–Montana FSA