Montana FSA Program Dates/Deadlines

USDA in Montana reminds agricultural producers of important Farm Service Agency (FSA) program dates. Contact your local service center to apply and with any questions. Visit online at farmers.gov and fsa.usda.gov/mt .

Nov. 15, 2022: Deadline for FSA Maps – 2023 acreage reporting deadline for apiculture, fall wheat (hard red winter), and all other fall-seeded small grains. Please note that this is the final date that FSA can accept late-filed 2022 reports for these crops.

Nov. 15, 2022: Risk Management Agency (RMA) virtual workshop on Whole-Farm Revenue Protection and Micro Farm insurance options.

Dec. 9, 2022: Deadline to enroll in the 2023 Dairy Margin Coverage program.

Dec. 13, 2022: RMA virtual workshop on Whole-Farm Revenue Protection and Micro Farm insurance options.

Dec. 31, 2022: Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) coverage closing date for Honey.

Jan. 2, 2023: Honey covered under NAP must accurately be reported, to FSA by January 2 for the total number of colonies present in all counties. Please note that producers must notify FSA within 30 calendar days of any changes in the total number of colonies and additional counties to which bees are moved.

Jan. 16, 2023: 2023 acreage reporting deadline for established stand alfalfa seed, fall alfalfa seed, and cherries. Please note that this is the final date that FSA can accept late-filed 2022 reports for these crops.

Jan. 30, 2023: Deadline to request all Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honey Bees, and Farm-raised Fish (ELAP) assistance for 2022 calendar year losses.

Jan. 30, 2023: Deadline to request Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) assistance for 2022 calendar year losses.

March 1, 2023: Deadline to request Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP) benefits for 2022 calendar year losses.

March 15, 2023: Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) coverage closing date for all spring crops except spring-seeded canola, rye, speltz, triticale, wheat, andmixed forage.

March 15, 2023: Deadline to elect coverage and enroll in Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs for the 2023 crop year.

July 17, 2023: 2023 acreage reporting deadline for spring seeded alfalfa seed, forage seeding, CRP, perennial forage not covered under NAP and all other crops not required tobe reported by a previous reporting date.

ELAP notice of loss must be filed within 30 days of when loss is apparent for livestock and farm-raised fish losses.

ELAP notice of loss must be filed within 15 days of when loss is apparent for honeybeelosses.

LIP notice of loss must be filed within 30 days of when the loss is apparent.

–USDA FSA