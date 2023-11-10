Montana FSA Program Dates/Deadlines

USDA in Montana reminds agricultural producers of important Farm Service Agency (FSA) program dates. Contact your local service center to apply and with any questions. Visit online at farmers.gov and fsa.usda.gov/mt .

Nov. 1: Last day of 2023 CRP Summer/Fall Non-Emergency Grazing Period (prior approval required)

Early November: 2023 County Committee Election Ballots to be Mailed to Voters

Nov 15: 2023 Acreage Reporting Deadline for Apiculture, Fall Wheat (Hard Red Winter), and all other Fall Seeded Small Grains. Please note that this is the final date that FSA can accept late-filed 2022 reports for these crops.

Dec. 4: Voted FSA County Committee Election Ballots to be returned to the FSA County Office or post-marked.

Dec. 31: 2023 NAP Application for Coverage Deadline for Honey

Jan. 13, 2024: Inflation Reduction Act Assistance for Producers Who Experienced Discrimination in USDA Farm Loan Programs application period closes. Applications are due January 13, 2024. To ensure timely processing, there will be no extensions to the deadline. Read more here.

Jan. 30, 2024: Application deadline for 2023 LFP. Producers must complete a CCC-853 and provide required supporting documentation no later than January 30, 2024, for 2023 losses.

Jan. 30, 2024: Deadline to file a notice of loss and application for payment for ELAP.

The 30-calendar-day (livestock and farm-raised fish) and 15-calendar-day (honeybees) timeframes to submit a notice of loss from the date the loss is apparent for the 2023 and subsequent program years, has been waived. The new deadline for filing a notice of loss under ELAP will be the same as the final date to submit an application for payment, which is 30 calendar days following the program year of which the loss occurred.

Feb. 29, 2024: Deadline to file a notice of loss and application for payment for LIP.

The 30-calendar-day timeframe to submit a notice of loss from the date the loss is apparent for the 2023 and subsequent program years has been waived. The new deadline for filing a notice of loss under LIP will be the same as the final date to submit an application for payment, which is 60 calendar days after the calendar year in which the eligible loss condition occurred.