Montana FSA Program Dates/Deadlines

USDA in Montana reminds agricultural producers of important Farm Service Agency (FSA) program dates. Contact your local service center to apply and with any questions. Visit online at farmers.gov and fsa.usda.gov/mt .

May 26, 2025: Office Closure for the Federal Holiday: Memorial Day

June 2, 2025: Acreage Reporting Date for Nursery Crops for the ensuing crop year.

June 6, 2025: General and Continuous Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) signup period closes.

June 19, 2025: Office Closure for Federal Holiday: Juneteenth

July 4, 2025: Office closure for Federal Holiday: Independence Day

July 15, 2025: The Acreage Reporting Date for Spring Alfalfa Seed, all other spring seeded crops, Perennial Forage, Hemp, and Grazing acreage and CRP acres are 15 days before the onset of harvest or grazing, or July 15, whichever is earlier.

Aug. 1, 2025: Deadline to request a farm reconstitution or farm transfer for 2025.

Aug. 15, 2025: Deadline for producers to submit their Emergency Commodity Assistance Program (ECAP) applications to their local FSA county office.

