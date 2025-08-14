Montana FSA Program Dates/Deadlines

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

USDA in Montana reminds agricultural producers of important Farm Service Agency (FSA) program dates. Contact your local service center to apply and with any questions. Visit online at farmers.gov and fsa.usda.gov/mt .

Aug. 14, 2025: Late file penalty waiver for acreage reporting expires. Any acreage reporting completed after this date will result in a late file penalty.

Aug. 15, 2025: Deadline for producers to submit their Emergency Commodity Assistance Program (ECAP) applications to their local FSA county office.

Sept. 1, 2025: Office Closure for Labor Day federal holiday.

Sept. 1, 2025: USDA Risk Management Agency’s (RMA) Nursery Value Select (NVS) sales closing date for the 2026 crop year

Sept. 2, 2025: NAP application closing date for fall and spring seeded Canola and all Value Loss Crops.

September 30, 2025: Acreage Reporting Date for Value-loss and controlled environment crops (except nursery).

Sept. 30, 2025: NAP application closing date for all annual & perennial grass & mixed forage, garlic, rye, speltz, triticale & wheat. Please note that the acreage reporting date for your NAP covered crops is the earlier of the established FSA acreage reporting date for the crop or 15 calendar days before the onset of harvest or grazing of the specific crop acreage being reported.

Oct. 13, 2025: Office closure for Columbus Day federal holiday

Nov. 1: Last day of 2025 CRP Summer/Fall Non-Emergency Grazing Period (prior approval required)

Early November: 2025 County Committee Election Ballots to be Mailed to Voters

Nov. 11, 2025: Office Closure for the Federal Holiday: Veterans Day

Nov 15: 2025 Acreage Reporting Deadline for Apiculture, Fall Wheat (Hard Red Winter), and all other Fall Seeded Small Grains. Please note that this is the final date that FSA can accept late-filed Program year 2024 reports for these crops.

Dec. 1, 2025: Voted FSA County Committee Election Ballots to be returned to the FSA County Office or post-marked.

Nov. 27, 2025: Office Closure for the Federal Holiday: Thanksgiving Day

Dec. 25, 2025: Office Closure for the Federal Holiday: Christmas Day

Dec. 31, 2025: 2025 NAP Application for Coverage Deadline for Honey

Jan. 1, 2026: Office Closure for the Federal Holiday: New Year’s Day

Jan. 2, 2026: Deadline to report Honeybee Colony Inventory for NAP and ELAP honeybee producers. Please note that producers must notify FSA within 30 calendar days of any changes in the total number of colonies and additional counties to which bees are moved.

Jan. 15, 2026: Deadline for established stand alfalfa seed, fall alfalfa seed (NAP= spring & fall Alf sd), and cherries for acreage reporting.

Jan. 19, 2026: Office Closure for the Federal Holiday: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

*Note: The Acreage Reporting Date for Spring Alfalfa Seed, all other spring seeded crops, Perennial Forage, Hemp, Grazing acreage and CRP acres is 15 days before the onset of harvest or grazing, or July 15, whichever is earlier.

*Note: Honeybee inventory must be reported by January 2nd of the program year. Report all additions (colonies bought, splits, etc.) within 30 days of the event. Report all reductions (sold, death, etc.) within 30 days of the event. Report every movement between counties or states within 30 days of the event. Contact your local USDA Service Center to report these changes.

–USDA