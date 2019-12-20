Montana FSA Program Dates & Deadlines

USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) in Montana reminds agricultural producers of the following FSA dates and deadlines. Contact your local FSA office to signup and with any questions.

Dec. 9 to Feb. 28: General Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) Signup Period

Sept. 3 to March 15: 2019 Agricultural Risk Coverage Price Loss Coverage Enrollment and Program Election Period

Oct. 15 to June 30: 2020 Agricultural Risk Coverage Price Loss Coverage Enrollment Period

Sept. 11: 2018 and 2019 Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus (WHIP+) Sign-up Began (Deadline TBA)

Oct. 7 to Dec. 20: 2020 Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) Enrollment Period

Dec. 20: Last day of 2019 Market Facilitation Program Sign-Up

Dec. 20: Last day of 2020 Dairy Margin Coverage Enrollment

Jan. 2: 2020 Acreage Reporting Deadline for Honey covered under NAP (or 30 days after placement of colonies). Please note that this is the final date that FSA can accept late-filed 2019 reports for these crops.

Jan. 16: 2020 Acreage Reporting Deadline Established Stand Alfalfa Seed, Fall Alfalfa Seed and Cherries. Please note that this is the final date that FSA can accept late-filed 2019 reports for these crops.

Jan. 30: 2019 Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program (ELAP) Application for Payment Deadline for timely filed 2019 ELAP notices of losses

Jan. 31: Last day to apply for a 2019 crop marketing assistance loan for harvested Mohair, Unshorn Pelts (LDP only) and Wool

Feb. 28: Last day of General CRP Signup

March 1: Deadline for the 2019 Livestock Indemnity Program Application for Payment and all supporting documentation for timely filed 2019 LIP notices of livestock losses.

March 15: Last day of 2019 Agricultural Risk Coverage Price Loss Coverage Enrollment and Program Election Period

March 15: 2020 NAP Coverage Application Closing Date for all Spring Crops except Spring-Seeded Canola, Rye, Speltz, Triticale, Wheat and Mixed Forage

March 31: Last day to apply for a 2019 crop marketing assistance loan for harvested Barley, Canola, Crambe, Flaxseed, Honey, Oats, Rapeseed, Wheat and Sesame Seed

June 1: Last day to apply for a 2019 crop marketing assistance loan for harvested Corn, Dry Peas, Grain Sorghum, Lentils, Mustard Seed, Rice, Safflower Seed, Chickpeas, Soybeans and Sunflower Seed

Ongoing: FSA Loan Applications are accepted and processed year-round.

Ongoing: Contact FSA right away for notice of loss deadlines and disaster program requirements.

–Montana FSA