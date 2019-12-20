Montana FSA Program Dates & Deadlines | TSLN.com

Montana FSA Program Dates & Deadlines

News | December 20, 2019

USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) in Montana reminds agricultural producers of the following FSA dates and deadlines. Contact your local FSA office to signup and with any questions.

Dec. 9 to Feb. 28: General Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) Signup Period

Sept. 3 to March 15: 2019 Agricultural Risk Coverage Price Loss Coverage Enrollment and Program Election Period

Oct. 15 to June 30: 2020 Agricultural Risk Coverage Price Loss Coverage Enrollment Period

Sept. 11: 2018 and 2019 Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus (WHIP+) Sign-up Began (Deadline TBA)

Oct. 7 to Dec. 20: 2020 Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) Enrollment Period

Dec. 20: Last day of 2019 Market Facilitation Program Sign-Up

Dec. 20: Last day of 2020 Dairy Margin Coverage Enrollment

Jan. 2: 2020 Acreage Reporting Deadline for Honey covered under NAP (or 30 days after placement of colonies). Please note that this is the final date that FSA can accept late-filed 2019 reports for these crops.

Jan. 16: 2020 Acreage Reporting Deadline Established Stand Alfalfa Seed, Fall Alfalfa Seed and Cherries. Please note that this is the final date that FSA can accept late-filed 2019 reports for these crops.

Jan. 30: 2019 Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program (ELAP) Application for Payment Deadline for timely filed 2019 ELAP notices of losses

Jan. 31: Last day to apply for a 2019 crop marketing assistance loan for harvested Mohair, Unshorn Pelts (LDP only) and Wool

Feb. 28: Last day of General CRP Signup

March 1: Deadline for the 2019 Livestock Indemnity Program Application for Payment and all supporting documentation for timely filed 2019 LIP notices of livestock losses.

March 15: Last day of 2019 Agricultural Risk Coverage Price Loss Coverage Enrollment and Program Election Period

March 15: 2020 NAP Coverage Application Closing Date for all Spring Crops except Spring-Seeded Canola, Rye, Speltz, Triticale, Wheat and Mixed Forage

March 31: Last day to apply for a 2019 crop marketing assistance loan for harvested Barley, Canola, Crambe, Flaxseed, Honey, Oats, Rapeseed, Wheat and Sesame Seed

June 1: Last day to apply for a 2019 crop marketing assistance loan for harvested Corn, Dry Peas, Grain Sorghum, Lentils, Mustard Seed, Rice, Safflower Seed, Chickpeas, Soybeans and Sunflower Seed

Ongoing: FSA Loan Applications are accepted and processed year-round.

Ongoing: Contact FSA right away for notice of loss deadlines and disaster program requirements.

–Montana FSA

News
See more