Montana FSA Program Deadlines

Producers can contact their local FSA office to signup and with any questions.

Dec. 7: Voted FSA County Committee Election Ballots due to FSA

Dec. 11: Last day of 2021 Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) Signup

Dec. 11: Deadline to sign up for Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2

Dec. 31: 2021 Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) Coverage Application Closing Date for Honey

Jan. 2, 2021: 2021 Acreage Reporting Deadline for Honey covered under NAP (or 30 days after placement of colonies). Please note that this is the final date that FSA can accept late-filed 2020 reports for these crops.

Jan 4: Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) General Signup begins

Jan. 15: Deadline to sign up for the Seafood Trade Relief Program (STRP)

Jan. 16: 2021 Acreage Reporting Deadline Established Stand Alfalfa Seed, Fall Alfalfa Seed and Cherries. Please note that this is the final date that FSA can accept late-filed 2020 reports for these crops.

Jan. 30: 2020 Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program (ELAP) Application for Payment Deadline for timely filed 2020 ELAP notices of losses

Feb. 1: Final availability date for Marketing Assistance Loans and Loan Deficiency Payments (LDPs) for prior year harvested peanuts, wool, mohair and LDP only for unshorn pelts

Feb. 1: Deadline for the 2020 Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) Application and all supporting documentation

Feb. 12: Last day of CRP General Signup

March 1: Deadline for the 2020 Livestock Indemnity Program Application for Payment and all supporting documentation for timely filed 2020 LIP notices of livestock losses.

March 15: Deadline for 2021 ARC-PLC Election and Enrollment

March 15: 2021 NAP Coverage Application Closing Date for all Spring Crops except Spring-Seeded Canola, Rye, Speltz, Triticale, Wheat and Mixed Forage

March 15: CRP Grassland Signup begins and will end on April 23

March 31: Final availability date for Loans and LDPs for prior year harvested Wheat, Barley, Canola, Crambe, Flaxseed, Honey, Oats, Rapeseed, and Sesame Seed

–USDA