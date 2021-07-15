Montana FWP collects comment on elk, trapping

FWP collects comment on two more topics in advance of Commission meeting

HELENA – To help inform proposals for the Aug. 20 Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is soliciting public comments on two topics: elk shoulder seasons and trapping setbacks.

The comments will be incorporated into FWP staff’s presentation to the Commission at its meeting Aug. 20. The Commission will allow further public comment on these subjects during the meeting.

Elk Shoulder Seasons

At its June meeting, the Fish and Wildlife Commission approved a proposal to go out for public comment to extend Elk Shoulder Seasons to Feb. 15 on private land in 18 hunting districts. These are hunting districts where shoulder seasons currently exist, but end prior to Feb. 15.

The department would now like the public to provide input on expanding shoulder seasons to public land in these 18 hunting districts. Currently elk shoulder seasons are confined primarily to private land.

The Commission also looks to collect public input on implementing a shoulder season in Hunting District 314, which currently does not have a shoulder season in place. The department would like to take public comment on the concept of the HD 314 shoulder season also applying to both public and private lands.

Trapping Setbacks

The department is also looking to collect public comment on trapping setback regulations that would go into effect in the 2021/2022 trapping season. The proposal looks to clarify trapping setbacks in certain areas For the detailed proposal, please go online to: at https://fwp.mt.gov/hunt/public-comment-opportunities .

The public has until July 30 to make written comment on these two additional items.

FWP continues to take comment on other proposals approved by the Commission at their June 24 meeting. All written public comment on these proposals should be submitted by 5 p.m. on July 26.

To comment on all Commission matters, please go to at https://fwp.mt.gov/hunt/public-comment-opportunities .

–Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks