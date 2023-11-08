Montana FWP hosts meetings to discuss proposed hunting regulations

Public can comment on other proposals for commission meeting

HELENA – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will host a series of virtual and in-person public meetings around the state to present proposed hunting regulations for 2024/2025 hunting seasons.

Every other year, broad changes to hunting regulations are considered through a public process that includes public scoping and comment on regulation changes proposed by FWP. Ultimately the Fish and Wildlife Commission adopts most hunting seasons for two-year intervals. This season-setting process looks at all aspects of hunting regulations, including season structure, regulations and hunting district boundaries.

The commission will vote on hunting regulations for the 2024/2025 hunting season during its Dec. 14 meeting, which will include the opportunity for the public to comment.

The proposed regulations maintain conservative measures FWP already put into place last year and earlier this year to address mule deer declines in parts of Montana.

To view proposed regulations and to comment, go tofwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/commission/december-2023-meeting .

Public input was solicited through 34 public meetings during June and July where concepts for biennial season-setting were discussed. Seven hybrid virtual/in-person meetings are scheduled between Nov. 1 and Nov. 14. These meetings will be the public’s opportunity to ask questions about the regulation proposals. Comments will be taken online through the FWP website.

Public comment on the proposals will be accepted through Nov. 21. Prior to the Dec. 14 Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting, any of the commissioners can propose amendments to the FWP proposals. Any amendments will be discussed at the Dec. 14 meeting.

The public meetings schedule is as follows (all meetings are from 6 to 8 p.m.; Zoom links will be provided online at a later date):

Region 1 – Nov. 14, Region 1 Headquarters, 490 N. Meridian Road, Kalispell

Region 2 – Nov. 8, Region 2 Headquarters, 3201 Spurgin Road, Missoula

Region 3 – Nov. 2, Region 3 Headquarters, 1400 S. 19th Avenue, Bozeman

Region 4 – Nov. 6, Region 4 Headquarters, 4600 Giant Springs Road, Great Falls

Region 5 – Nov. 9, Region 5 Headquarters, 2300 Lake Elmo Drive, Billings

Region 6 – Nov. 1, Cottonwood Inn and Suites, 54250 U.S. Route 2, Glasgow

Region 7 – Nov. 7, Miles City Community College, Room 106, 2715 Dickinson Street, Miles City

The public can comment on items that will be before the Fish and Wildlife Commission at its Dec. 14 meeting.

These items include:

Game Damage Management Season

Translocation of marten

Town of Circle Urban Deer Management Plan

Consolidated Public Use Rules (ARM)

Weapons restrictions in certain state parks

Flathead Indian Reservation Non-Member Fishing and Bird Hunting Regulations

For more information on these proposals and to comment, go to go to fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/commission/december-2023-meeting . Public comment will be accepted through Nov. 21. A full agenda of the Dec. 14 commission meeting will be posted at a later date.

