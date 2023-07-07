Montana: Governor Gianforte Requests Federal Analysis, Collaboration To Mitigate Impacts of Low Water Levels in Flathead Lake

HELENA, Mont. – In the wake of conversations with U.S. Department of the Interior Deputy Secretary Tommy Beaudreau on low water levels in Flathead Lake, Governor Greg Gianforte this week requested analysis from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation on potential water releases from the Hungry Horse Reservoir.

“As you are aware, water levels in Montana’s Flathead Lake are dropping quickly and are expected to continue dropping in the coming days and weeks as temperatures rise,” Gov. Gianforte wrote in a letter to the Deputy Secretary. “These low water levels present a significant threat to the economic vitality of the region.”

“In our phone call last week, you raised releases of water from the Bureau of Reclamation’s Hungry Horse Project, located upstream of Flathead Lake, as a potential solution,” the governor continued.

Recognizing the complex set of federal regulations which govern the operations of the Hungry Horse Project, and the reservoir’s wide-ranging impacts on the region, the governor emphasized the need for collaboration.

“Before your Department acts, I request you directly consult with the Bureau of Reclamation, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and other impacted federal agencies to review the scope of its authority to release water from the Hungry Horse Project to help mitigate the impacts of low water levels on the people and economy of the Flathead Valley,” the governor continued.

By July 11, Gov. Gianforte also requested an analysis of how much water could be available from the Hungry Horse Project, what impact the releases will have on water levels, and the projected timelines associated with possible releases.

“If the Department of the Interior can identify a solution that would meet the requirements of federal law and regulation, the State of Montana stands ready to assist you,” the governor concluded.

–Governor Gianforte