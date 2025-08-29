Montana: Hance honored for service on rodeo committee

Jana Hance selected as John Justin Standard of the West winner

A Montana ranch woman has won the John Justin Standard of the West award, given to volunteers at PRCA rodeos across the nation who go above and beyond the call of duty.

Jana Hance, Circle, Montana, was nominated by fellow committee member Marlene Dreesen.

Hance wears a variety of “hats” at the McCone County (Montana) PRCA Rodeo. She serves as the treasurer; she and Marlene are the sponsorship committee; Hance designs the programs, tickets and signage; sends thank you notes; secretaries the Calcutta, and more. “I do whatever needs to be done,” she said.

In addition to her volunteerism with the rodeo, she is a thirty-plus year member of the Circle Rodeo Club, serving as secretary/treasurer; a member and current director of the Circle Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture; and coordinator of the annual vendor show, held annually the first Sunday in November. She helps with the annual high school rodeo; is timer for a jackpot team roping, and even helps with the flowers in front of the museum.

She knows volunteering is vital to small communities. Volunteers “mean you can get things done, have events, and bring people to town.” Rodeo attendance this year was about double the population of Circle (pop. 586).

The McCone County PRCA rodeo began 15 years ago. A committee of about 15 people, including Hance, produce the event. “Without Jana there would be no rodeo,” Dreesen said. Dreesen said Hance is “driven. She puts her heart and soul into whatever she takes on.” As manager at the Redwater Valley Bank, Hance “has built relationships with people in town. She’s on Main Street, so people know her.”

For her award, Hance was given a pair of Justin Boots and a necklace.

She and her husband Flint own Hance Red Angus, a livestock nutrition business, and Hance is also a photographer. They have two grown children, a son and a daughter.

She enjoys being active with the rodeo and other organizations in town. “It’s rewarding to see a large number of people in attendance at an event that you helped bring to the community. It’s a reminder that when people come together, meaningful things can happen, no matter the size of the town you live in.”