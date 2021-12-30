Montana: Hunting for female mountain lions closed in HDs 422, 423, 424, 425 and 442

HELENA – The hunting of female mountain lions in hunting districts 422, 423, 424, 425 and 442 closed Saturday, Dec. 25.

The order halting the hunt came shortly after Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials received word that the pre-established harvest quota for the combined districts had been met.

For more information, visit FWP’s website at fwp.mt.gov/hunt/by-species, to check the current quota status, or call the toll-free number at 1-800-385-7826.

–Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks