Montana: Hunting for female mountain lions closed in HDs 422, 423, 424, 425 and 442
HELENA – The hunting of female mountain lions in hunting districts 422, 423, 424, 425 and 442 closed Saturday, Dec. 25.
The order halting the hunt came shortly after Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials received word that the pre-established harvest quota for the combined districts had been met.
For more information, visit FWP’s website at fwp.mt.gov/hunt/by-species, to check the current quota status, or call the toll-free number at 1-800-385-7826.
–Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Montana: Hunting for female mountain lions closed in HDs 422, 423, 424, 425 and 442
HELENA – The hunting of female mountain lions in hunting districts 422, 423, 424, 425 and 442 closed Saturday, Dec. 25.