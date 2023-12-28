Montana: Hunting for male mountain lions has closed in lion management unit 102; females in 315, 350

Hunting for male mountain lions to close in lion management unit 102

HELENA – By order of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission, the hunting of male mountain lions will close in Lion Management Unit (LMU) 102, except for Limited Special License holders, one-half hour after sunset today, Dec. 26.

The mountain lion quotas in this LMU have been met.

Hunting for female mountain lions has closed in lion management unit 350

HELENA – By order of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission, the hunting of female mountain lions has closed in Lion Management Unit (LMU) 350, except for Limited Special License holders, one-half hour after sunset on Monday, Dec. 25.

The mountain lion quota in this LMU has been met.

Hunting for female mountain lions to close in lion management unit 315

HELENA – By order of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission, the hunting of female mountain lions will close in Lion Management Unit (LMU) 315, except for Limited Special License holders, one-half hour after sunset on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

The mountain lion quota in this LMU have been met. For more information, visit FWP's website at fwp.mt.gov/hunt/by-species to check the current quota status, or call the toll-free number at 1-800-385-7826.

–Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks