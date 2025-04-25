Montana lawmakers pass MCOOL resolution, no state checkoff for now

In an 84-16 vote, the Montana House of Representatives approved SJ 25, a joint resolution to urge Congress to implement Country of Origin Labeling for beef and pork.

This comes after a 40-8 Senate vote of approval. The resolution directs the Montana Secretary of State to send a copy of the resolution to each member of the Montana Congressional delegation, the Montana governor, the secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the U.S Trade Representative.

Willis Curdy of Missoula sponsored the legislation.

Ken Morris of the Montana Cattlemen’s Association said there was very little opponent testimony to SJ 25 in committee hearings. He said several agricultural organizations including the Montana Cattlemen’s Association and Montana Farmers Union spoke in favor of the resolution.

Another cattle-related bill, HB 119 was tabled and is not expected to be resurrected, said Morris. HB 119 would have created a new seven member governor-appointed committee to oversee a state beef checkoff. The checkoff would have been created if and when the cattle producers in the state voted in favor of it in a self-funded referendum.

Morris said he does expect the sponsors of the state checkoff bill to bring another similar bill to the next legislative session in 2027.

The language of the country of origin labeling resolution is as follows:

WHEREAS, the United States Congress amended the Agricultural Marketing Act of 1946 to require that retailers notify customers who are purchasing covered commodities, including beef and pork, of the commodities’ origin by means of a country-of-origin label; and

WHEREAS, in December 2015, Congress removed mandatory country-of-origin labeling requirements for only beef and pork while all other food products require country-of-origin labeling; and WHEREAS, consumers want to know the origin of their food, and United States and Montana producers want consumers to know the origin of their food; and

WHEREAS, transparent and accurate country-of-origin labeling will contribute to a competitive marketplace for American producers and consumers; and WHEREAS, on February 5, 2025, U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) introduced the American Beef Labeling Act of 2025, which would reinstate federal mandatory country-of-origin labeling for beef.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE SENATE AND THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES OF THE STATE OF MONTANA: That the 69th Montana Legislature urges Congress to pass a federal mandatory country-of-origin labeling law for beef and pork products.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the Secretary of State send a copy of this resolution to each member of the Montana Congressional Delegation, the Governor, the Secretary of the United States

Department of Agriculture, and the United States Trade Representative.