Montana Livestock Loss Board Accepting Loss Prevention Grant Applications

Once again Montana’s Livestock Loss Board is accepting loss prevention grant applications. Applications are due by 5:00 p.m. on May 31st. Board members will be meeting sometime during the last week of June to award the grants. For the first time in many years the board has adequate funding for larger projects. Because of this we encourage people thinking about starting a carcass removal project to do so this year. If it is for a carcass removal site, please include state or county required permits.

Fill out every section of the grant form. It a section doesn’t apply to your specific request put n/a in that area. Incomplete applications will be rejected. Make sure the grant supplement if filled out for every ranch participating in your program. Livestock per-capita will be checked and must be current for either the applicant or for the ranches participating with an applicant. Failure to be current on per-capita will cause a grant application to be denied. New this year is additional reporting requirements for grants related to range riders. Please be sure you can comply with the new requirements. They are listed in the application.

We will notify grant applicants of the day the board meeting will occur and encourage applicants to attend the meeting. A meeting date will be set early in June.

For more information and relevant forms, visit http://www.llb.mt.gov -Montana Cattlemen